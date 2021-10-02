Overview

Dr. Pamela Hu, MD is a Dermatologist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Hu works at Pasadena Premier Dermatology in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Dermatitis and Birthmark along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.