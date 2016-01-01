Overview of Dr. Pamela Johnson, MD

Dr. Pamela Johnson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Johnson works at Novant Health Waverly Pediatrics & Primary Care in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.