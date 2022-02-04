Overview of Dr. Pamela Jones, MD

Dr. Pamela Jones, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Haverhill, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Lawrence General Hospital.



Dr. Jones works at Mass General Brigham Associates In Orthopedics in Haverhill, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Ganglion Cyst and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.