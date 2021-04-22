Dr. Pamela Kaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Kaw, MD
Overview of Dr. Pamela Kaw, MD
Dr. Pamela Kaw, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Troy, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Kaw's Office Locations
Eye Health Center Of Troy451 Hoosick St, Troy, NY 12180 Directions (518) 274-3390
Hospital Affiliations
- Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kaw is AMAZING!! Very patient and gentle and really knows her stuff. We have been bringing our children for the last 15 years to see her. We also see her ourselves. Dr Kaw makes sure that you understand everything going on before you leave her office and is very responsive if you have a question afterwards. She performed double eye surgery on our oldest and I knew he was in the best hands that he could be. She is a wonderful doctor with a fantastic bedside manner. The front office staff are also very helpful and we have never had a rude experience with them either. There is also an optician on sight if you want to get glasses there and there is quite a vast selection. Not too mention my oldest was ALWAYS breaking his glasses while playing and they were always available and ready to fix them for him. Strongly recommend ??????????
About Dr. Pamela Kaw, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1518919661
Education & Certifications
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Albany Medical Center/South Clinical
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaw has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaw accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaw has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaw on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaw. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaw.
