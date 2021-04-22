Overview of Dr. Pamela Kaw, MD

Dr. Pamela Kaw, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Troy, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Kaw works at Eye Health Center Of Troy in Troy, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.