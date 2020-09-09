Overview

Dr. Pamela Kennedy, MD is a Dermatologist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Capital Hospital and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.



Dr. Kennedy works at KENNEDY DERMATOLOGY AND AESTHETICS in Tallahassee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Discoloration, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.