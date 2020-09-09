Dr. Pamela Kennedy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kennedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Kennedy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pamela Kennedy, MD is a Dermatologist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Capital Hospital and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
Dr. Kennedy works at
Locations
-
1
Pamela S. Kennedy, MD, P.A.1355 Thomaswood Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 656-4555
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Capital Hospital
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Capital Healthplan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kennedy?
Absolutely the best customer service I’ve ever experienced! Amazing office staff from check-in on!!!
About Dr. Pamela Kennedy, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1245296318
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Science Center
- Spartanburg Regional Medical Center
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kennedy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kennedy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kennedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kennedy works at
Dr. Kennedy has seen patients for Skin Discoloration, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kennedy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kennedy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kennedy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kennedy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kennedy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.