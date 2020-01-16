See All Neurologists in Aurora, CO
Dr. Pamela Kinder, MD

Neurology
2.9 (14)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Pamela Kinder, MD

Dr. Pamela Kinder, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Castle Rock Adventist Hospital and Parker Adventist Hospital.

Dr. Kinder works at Blue Sky Neurology in Aurora, CO with other offices in Castle Rock, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kinder's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Blue Sky Neurology at The Medical Center of Aurora
    1400 S Potomac St Ste 250, Aurora, CO 80012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 781-4485
  2. 2
    Neurology of the Rockies
    4350 Limelight Ave Ste 250, Castle Rock, CO 80109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 840-5051

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Castle Rock Adventist Hospital
  • Parker Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Insomnia
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Insomnia
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation

Insomnia Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • SelectHealth
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Pamela Kinder, MD

    • Neurology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1851437925
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Utah
    • Washington Hospital Center
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    • University of Colorado Denver
