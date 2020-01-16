Dr. Pamela Kinder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kinder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Kinder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pamela Kinder, MD
Dr. Pamela Kinder, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Castle Rock Adventist Hospital and Parker Adventist Hospital.
Dr. Kinder works at
Dr. Kinder's Office Locations
1
Blue Sky Neurology at The Medical Center of Aurora1400 S Potomac St Ste 250, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 781-4485
2
Neurology of the Rockies4350 Limelight Ave Ste 250, Castle Rock, CO 80109 Directions (303) 840-5051
Hospital Affiliations
- Castle Rock Adventist Hospital
- Parker Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Premera Blue Cross
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kinder is kind and really listens. She and her staff are warm and make you feel welcome. She’s very intelligent and I like that asks questions and really listens. I feel like she really takes time each appointment.
About Dr. Pamela Kinder, MD
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English, French
- 1851437925
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah
- Washington Hospital Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- University of Colorado Denver
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kinder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kinder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kinder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kinder works at
Dr. Kinder speaks French.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kinder. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kinder.
