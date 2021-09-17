Dr. Pamela Knight, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knight is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Knight, MD
Overview of Dr. Pamela Knight, MD
Dr. Pamela Knight, MD is a Spine Physiatry Specialist in Greenwood Village, CO. They specialize in Spine Physiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital and Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Dr. Knight's Office Locations
Knight Spine and Sports PC7800 E Orchard Rd Ste 350, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Directions (720) 726-1048
Hospital Affiliations
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Knight is excellent. She is a wealth of knowledge, she cares and gives you step by step professional opinion, also is careful with making sure you are on the correct meds that fit your issue. She has always been there for me and I cannot say that for other medical doctors! AimeeQ
About Dr. Pamela Knight, MD
- Spine Physiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1942258512
Education & Certifications
- Healthone Presby St Luke's M C
- New York Medical College
Dr. Knight has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knight accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knight has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knight has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knight on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Knight. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knight.
