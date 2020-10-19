Dr. Kurtzhals has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pamela Kurtzhals, MD
Overview of Dr. Pamela Kurtzhals, MD
Dr. Pamela Kurtzhals, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Kurtzhals works at
Dr. Kurtzhals' Office Locations
-
1
Mercy Physicians Medical Group3366 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 230-0400
-
2
Optumcare Cancer Care-w Charleston2300 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 724-8787
-
3
Valley Hospital Medical Center620 Shadow Ln, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 724-8787
-
4
Sono Bello7455 Arroyo Crossing Pkwy Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 984-7733
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kurtzhals is amazing as well as is her staff. Dr. K puts the patient first. No feeling rushed or like a number. With all of my questions regarding my mother health and care, she was patient and explained everything. She runs a very efficient office and I highly recommend her if her specialty is needed. Doctors like Dr. K are few and far between in the Las Vegas area. Thank you again Dr. K. I need to also mention Nicole and thank her for her compassion and assistance.
About Dr. Pamela Kurtzhals, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1427038553
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
