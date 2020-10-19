See All General Surgeons in San Diego, CA
Dr. Pamela Kurtzhals, MD

General Surgery
3.7 (18)
Map Pin Small San Diego, CA
Call for new patient details
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Pamela Kurtzhals, MD

Dr. Pamela Kurtzhals, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Valley Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Kurtzhals works at Mercy Physicians Medical Group in San Diego, CA with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Breast Cancer and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kurtzhals' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Physicians Medical Group
    3366 5th Ave, San Diego, CA 92103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 230-0400
  2. 2
    Optumcare Cancer Care-w Charleston
    2300 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 724-8787
  3. 3
    Valley Hospital Medical Center
    620 Shadow Ln, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 724-8787
  4. 4
    Sono Bello
    7455 Arroyo Crossing Pkwy Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 984-7733

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Pamela Kurtzhals, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427038553
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

