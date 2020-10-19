Overview of Dr. Pamela Kurtzhals, MD

Dr. Pamela Kurtzhals, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Kurtzhals works at Mercy Physicians Medical Group in San Diego, CA with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Breast Cancer and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.