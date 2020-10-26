Dr. Pamela Leib, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Leib, MD
Dr. Pamela Leib, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pottsville, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University.
Leib Pamela L MD118 Mahantongo St, Pottsville, PA 17901 Directions (570) 628-3554
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
My Attending physician psychiatrist for over 2 years. I feel comfortable trusting my life's bumpy journey with her.
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1235123928
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Psychiatry
Dr. Leib has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leib accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Leib. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leib.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leib, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leib appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.