Overview of Dr. Pamela Lewis, MD

Dr. Pamela Lewis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center, New Orleans, LA and is affiliated with Woman's Hospital.



Dr. Lewis works at Louisiana Women's Healthcare in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.