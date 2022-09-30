Dr. Pamela Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Lewis, MD
Overview of Dr. Pamela Lewis, MD
Dr. Pamela Lewis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center, New Orleans, LA and is affiliated with Woman's Hospital.
Dr. Lewis' Office Locations
Baton Rouge Office500 Rue de la Vie St Ste 100, Baton Rouge, LA 70817 Directions (225) 201-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Woman's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Lewis while I was pregnant with my daughter. Dr. Lewis is a straight to the point doctor who has compassion for her patients and I love that she is informative and friendly. I had a few things I was nervous about considering it was my very first C-Section but her hands are GOD SENT and she's truly great at what she does. My labor, delivery and post op was great. I would never go to any other doctor. She is THE Pamela Lewis, MD.
About Dr. Pamela Lewis, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center, New Orleans, LA
- University of Louisiana at Monroe, Monroe, LA
