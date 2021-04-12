Overview of Dr. Pamela Li, MD

Dr. Pamela Li, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.



Dr. Li works at Holistic Psychiatry in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Westlake, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.