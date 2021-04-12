Dr. Li has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pamela Li, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pamela Li, MD
Dr. Pamela Li, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.
Dr. Li's Office Locations
1
Holistic Psychiatry6115 Powers Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44129 Directions (440) 617-4840
2
Parma Community General Hospital7007 Powers Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44129 Directions (440) 743-3000
3
St. John Medical Center29000 Center Ridge Rd, Westlake, OH 44145 Directions (440) 835-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Southwest General Health Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
- University Hospitals Parma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Li has been a huge part of my breast cancer treatment. She has great bedside manner and is compassionate about what she does. I am truly blessed to have her as part of my journey.
About Dr. Pamela Li, MD
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1356514186
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Li accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Li has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Li on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Li. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Li, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Li appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.