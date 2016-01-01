See All Pediatricians in Temecula, CA
Dr. Pamela McChesney, MD

Pediatrics
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Pamela McChesney, MD

Dr. Pamela McChesney, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.

Dr. McChesney works at Pediatric Partners in Temecula, CA with other offices in Hemet, CA and Fallbrook, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. McChesney's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Children's Primary Care Medical Group Inc
    27699 Jefferson Ave Ste 102, Temecula, CA 92590 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 587-8116
  2. 2
    Children's Primary Care Medical Group Inc
    3989 W Stetson Ave Ste 100, Hemet, CA 92545 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 587-8116
  3. 3
    Children's Primary Care Medical Group Inc
    1285 S State St # 102, Hemet, CA 92543 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 587-8116
  4. 4
    Children's Primary Care Medical Group Inc
    1107 S Mission Rd # 102, Fallbrook, CA 92028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 587-8116

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Wellness Examination
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sharp Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Pamela McChesney, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275632796
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pamela McChesney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McChesney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McChesney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McChesney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. McChesney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McChesney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McChesney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McChesney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.