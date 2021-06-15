Dr. Pamela Meliski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meliski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Meliski, MD
Overview of Dr. Pamela Meliski, MD
Dr. Pamela Meliski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville, Angel Medical Center and Mission Hospital.
Dr. Meliski works at
Dr. Meliski's Office Locations
Asheville Orthopedic Associates1 Hospital Dr Ste 5200, Asheville, NC 28801 Directions (828) 252-7331
Asheville Orthopaedic Associates190 Riverview St Ste 303, Franklin, NC 28734 Directions (828) 349-8260
Asheville Orthopaedic Associates at McDowell472 Rankin Dr, Marion, NC 28752 Directions (828) 659-5459Thursday9:30am - 2:30pm
Blue Ridge Bone & Joint Clinic75b Livingston St, Asheville, NC 28801 Directions (828) 258-8800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Hendersonville
- Angel Medical Center
- Mission Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Meliski resolved a serious issue that my previous orthopedic surgeon had chosen to downplay for almost a year. I had a serious bone infection from two previous surgeries and she immediately acknowledged my concern and ordered bloodwork and imaging. While waiting for a diagnostic procedure to be scheduled, things worsened quickly and she performed emergency surgery. I am finally on the path to recovery. I am still under her care and cannot recommend her highly enough. Dr. Meliski is very caring and attentive. I have never felt rushed during appointments and she explains all aspects of my situation clearly. She responds quickly outside of office appointments and was very attentive during my hospitalization. She is clearly a highly skilled surgeon, but to find someone with her level of competence who also has an incredible bedside manner is rare. Will I recommend her to others? I already have!
About Dr. Pamela Meliski, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1063694784
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meliski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meliski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meliski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meliski works at
Dr. Meliski has seen patients for Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), Limb Pain and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meliski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Meliski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meliski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meliski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meliski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.