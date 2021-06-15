Overview of Dr. Pamela Meliski, MD

Dr. Pamela Meliski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville, Angel Medical Center and Mission Hospital.



Dr. Meliski works at Asheville Orthopedic Associates in Asheville, NC with other offices in Franklin, NC and Marion, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), Limb Pain and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.