Overview

Dr. Pamela Merritt, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oakland Park, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University.



Dr. Merritt works at AHF Northpoint in Oakland Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.