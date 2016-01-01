Dr. Pamela Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Moore, MD
Overview of Dr. Pamela Moore, MD
Dr. Pamela Moore, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Moore works at
Dr. Moore's Office Locations
-
1
Tacoma1530 S Union Ave Ste 14, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Pamela Moore, MD
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1700851391
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Moore using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
