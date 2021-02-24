See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Boynton Beach, FL
Dr. Pamela Myers, MD

Internal Medicine
3.3 (59)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Pamela Myers, MD

Dr. Pamela Myers, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Del Nordeste and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and Delray Medical Center.

Dr. Myers works at Pamela A. Myers MD in Boynton Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Myers' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pamela A Myers MD / Boynton Quality Medical Center
    11082 S Military Trl, Boynton Beach, FL 33436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 740-3299

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda Hospital East
  • Delray Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Preferred Healthcare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (24)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Pamela Myers, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1104860105
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Maimonides Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Nacional Del Nordeste
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pamela Myers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Myers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Myers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Myers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Myers works at Pamela A. Myers MD in Boynton Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Myers’s profile.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Myers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Myers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Myers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Myers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

