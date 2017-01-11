See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Reno, NV
Dr. Pamela Netuschil, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Pamela Netuschil, MD

Dr. Pamela Netuschil, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Netuschil works at LYGHT Wellness Center in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Netuschil's Office Locations

    LYGHT Wellness Center
    609 Sierra Rose Dr Ste 2, Reno, NV 89511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 737-4630

Admitting Hospitals
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Renown Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Atrophic Vaginitis
  Nausea
    • Assurant Health
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Jan 11, 2017
    Dr. Netuschil has been my physician for more than a decade, and I've followed her as she has moved to a new practice. Her new concierge-style practice has turned out to be a blessing, allowing for more frequent visits to address overall health and also chronic conditions. She is an accomplished surgeon and GYN who continually avails herself of the latest medical knowledge, and I have absolutely no complaints. I've recommended her to close friends.
    Tiffany R in Reno, NV — Jan 11, 2017
    About Dr. Pamela Netuschil, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629169206
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Good Samaritan Reg Med Center
    Internship
    • Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Unversity Of Nevada-Reno
