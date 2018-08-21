See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Wesley Chapel, FL
Dr. Pamela Noel, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
4.4 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Pamela Noel, MD

Dr. Pamela Noel, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, Adventhealth Tampa, AdventHealth Wesley Chapel, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Noel works at Infectious Disease Associates of Tampa Bay in Wesley Chapel, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Noel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Infectious Disease Associates of Tampa Bay
    5504 Gateway Blvd Ste 102, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 588-8293
  2. 2
    Infectious Disease Associates of Tampa Bay
    4729 N Habana Ave, Tampa, FL 33614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 608-4827

  • HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
  • Adventhealth Tampa
  • AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
  • St. Joseph's Hospital
  • Tampa General Hospital

HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Sepsis
Bacterial Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Sepsis
Bacterial Sepsis

HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
E. coli Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 21, 2018
    Dr. Noel saved my mother’s life. After a 6-7 month bout with c differential colitis we met Dr. Noel. In less than 2 weeks she had it gone. Dr. Noel has always been responsive in preventing a recurrence whenever my mother has had to take antibiotics. I can’t thank her enough for her kind and competent treatment.
    Tracy in Tampa, FL — Aug 21, 2018
    About Dr. Pamela Noel, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972764710
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
    Residency
    • Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
    Internship
    • Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pamela Noel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Noel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Noel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Noel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Noel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Noel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

