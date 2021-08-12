Dr. Pamela Ojha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ojha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Ojha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pamela Ojha, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Palm Bay, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Holmes Regional Medical Center and Rockledge Regional Medical Center.
Locations
N-zpire Health LLC1326 Malabar Rd SE Ste 3, Palm Bay, FL 32907 Directions (321) 409-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
unable to get thru on phone no. listed
About Dr. Pamela Ojha, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
Dr. Ojha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ojha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ojha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ojha has seen patients for Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ojha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ojha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ojha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ojha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ojha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.