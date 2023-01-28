Dr. Pamela Onderko, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Onderko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Onderko, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pamela Onderko, DPM
Dr. Pamela Onderko, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Macon, GA. They completed their residency with Cleveland Va
Dr. Onderko works at
Dr. Onderko's Office Locations
-
1
Riverside Foot and Ankle5223 Riverside Dr Ste 104, Macon, GA 31210 Directions (478) 200-7143
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Onderko?
The staff that I spoke with are very polite and understanding. Very thorough and kind.
About Dr. Pamela Onderko, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1366413775
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Va
- Ohio Wesleyan
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Onderko has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Onderko accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Onderko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Onderko works at
Dr. Onderko has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Onderko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Onderko. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Onderko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Onderko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Onderko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.