Dr. Pamela Rama, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pamela Rama, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Locations
Baptist Beaches1350 13th Ave S, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Directions (904) 627-2900
Baptist Heart Specialist1361 13th Ave S Ste 270, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Directions (512) 421-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She is very understanding and when you express a concern she thoroughly accesses everything and get to the root of the cause
About Dr. Pamela Rama, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Griffin Hospital
- University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rama accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rama has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rama on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rama. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rama.
