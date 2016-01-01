Dr. Rand has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pamela Rand, MD
Overview
Dr. Pamela Rand, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Anatomic Pathology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE.
Dr. Rand works at
Locations
Create Cures Foundation1260 15th St Ste 1109, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 395-5635
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Pamela Rand, MD
- Dermatology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1942450812
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Anatomic Pathology and Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rand works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rand. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rand.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.