Dr. Pamela Rath, MD
Dr. Pamela Rath, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They completed their fellowship with Moorfields Eye Hosp
Pittsburgh1835 Forbes Ave Ste 3, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 Directions (412) 288-0885
Cranberry Township125 Emeryville Dr, Cranberry Township, PA 16066 Directions (724) 776-1233
Monroeville400 Penn Center Blvd Ste 111, Pittsburgh, PA 15235 Directions (412) 824-1300
McMurray3001 Waterdam Plaza Dr Ste 120, McMurray, PA 15317 Directions (724) 942-0737
Greensburg560 Rugh St Ste 100, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 834-3000
Lee Eye Center West Virginia314 Penco Rd, Weirton, WV 26062 Directions (304) 723-5200
- Upmc Mercy
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- UPMC
Always as much of a pleasure as a retinal exam, visit and injections can be.
- Ophthalmology
- English
- Moorfields Eye Hosp
Dr. Rath has seen patients for Eye Cancer, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
