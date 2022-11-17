Overview of Dr. Pamela Rath, MD

Dr. Pamela Rath, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They completed their fellowship with Moorfields Eye Hosp



Dr. Rath works at Everett & Hurite Ophthalmic Association in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Cranberry Township, PA, McMurray, PA, Greensburg, PA and Weirton, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Cancer, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.