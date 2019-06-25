Dr. Pamela Richard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Richard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pamela Richard, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mandeville, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore.
Locations
Ochsner Health Center - East Causeway Approach3235 E Causeway Approach, Mandeville, LA 70448 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Employers Health Network
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Gilsbar 360
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Peoples Health
- Physicians' Care Network
- PPO Plus
- Prime Health Services
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Sterling Life Insurance Company
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Richard?
Awesome! Dr Richard has been my daughter’s pediatrician since birth, 9 1/2 years ago, and Dr Richard’s like part of our family. We love all the doctors in her office as well as all the nursing staff and receptionists. The office has same day appointments for sick visits and Saturday (half day) for urgent sick care visits. Dr Richard & all the other docs, staff, & entire office rock!!! We HIGHLY RECOMMEND!
About Dr. Pamela Richard, MD
- Pediatrics
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1730183674
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital Oakland California
- Children's Hospital Oakland California|Chldns Hospital
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Richard using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Richard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Richard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.