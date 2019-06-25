See All Pediatricians in Mandeville, LA
Dr. Pamela Richard, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Pamela Richard, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mandeville, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore.

Dr. Richard works at Ochsner Health Center - East Causeway Approach in Mandeville, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ochsner Health Center - East Causeway Approach
    3235 E Causeway Approach, Mandeville, LA 70448 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
  • Ochsner Medical Center
  • Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fever
Chronic Sinusitis
Otitis Media
Fever
Chronic Sinusitis
Otitis Media

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fever Chevron Icon
  Fever
Chronic Sinusitis
Otitis Media
Abdominal Pain
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acne Chevron Icon
  Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anemia Chevron Icon
  Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma Chevron Icon
  Asthma
Asthma in Children
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Black Eye
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchiolitis
Burn Injuries
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Chronic Neck Pain
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough Chevron Icon
  Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Esophagitis
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hammer Toe
Headache Chevron Icon
  Headache
Hemorrhoids
Hives Chevron Icon
  Hives
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Immunization Administration
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  Impetigo
Indigestion
Infant Care
Infections
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries Chevron Icon
  Injuries
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Lice Chevron Icon
  Lice
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine Chevron Icon
  Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Motion Sickness
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea Chevron Icon
  Nausea
Nebulizer Treatment
Neonatal Care
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity Chevron Icon
  Obesity
Osteopenia
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Diseases
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Physical Examination
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  Polyuria
Pubic Lice (Crabs)
Rash Chevron Icon
  Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  Ringworm
Scabies Chevron Icon
  Scabies
Second-Degree Burns
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sports Physical Examination
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye Chevron Icon
  Stye
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  Sunburn
Tension Headache
Throat Pain
Tonsillitis
Tremor Chevron Icon
  Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Vaccination
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  Vertigo
Viral Infection
Wart Removal
Warts Chevron Icon
  Warts
Well Baby Care
Well Child Examination
Wellness Examination
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Employers Health Network
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Peoples Health
    • Physicians' Care Network
    • PPO Plus
    • Prime Health Services
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Sterling Life Insurance Company
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Pamela Richard, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730183674
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Children's Hospital Oakland California
    Internship
    • Children's Hospital Oakland California|Chldns Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans
