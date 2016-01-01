Dr. Pamela Rogers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Rogers, MD
Overview of Dr. Pamela Rogers, MD
Dr. Pamela Rogers, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Okeechobee, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Rogers' Office Locations
Florida Community Health Centers Inc2015 US HIGHWAY 441 N, Okeechobee, FL 34972 Directions (863) 763-1951
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Pamela Rogers, MD
- Pediatrics
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
