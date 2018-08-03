Dr. Pamela Rogers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Rogers, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Newburgh, IN. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Reid Health.
Gateway Medical Office Building 24209 Gateway Blvd, Newburgh, IN 47630 Directions (812) 853-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- Reid Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rogers has been the primary Pediatrician for my granddaughters since birth. My 10 year old gbaby was born with several physical challenges. Dr. Rogers has ALWAYS ensured that she receives the best and most thorough care possible. I commend Dr. Rogers' professionalism, ability to listen, knowledge, and passion.
- Indiana University School of Medicine
Dr. Rogers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogers.
