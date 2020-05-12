See All Psychiatrists in Media, PA
Dr. Pamela Rootenberg, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Media, PA
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Pamela Rootenberg, MD

Dr. Pamela Rootenberg, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Media, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Rootenberg works at DAVID T SPRINGER, MD in Media, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Dr. Rootenberg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    David T Springer, MD
    35 INDIAN SPRING RD, Media, PA 19063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 891-9352

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
May 12, 2020
Dr. Rootenberg diagnosed my bi-polar II condition during our first appointment. I have been struggling with depression my entire life, seen other Psychologists, Counselors, etc. over the years and no one else recognized this condition. She has been a life-saver for me. She listens and works through problems with me and I always leave with "homework" to help solve issues I may be having. HIGHLY recommend
— May 12, 2020
About Dr. Pamela Rootenberg, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 39 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1053531574
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rootenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rootenberg works at DAVID T SPRINGER, MD in Media, PA. View the full address on Dr. Rootenberg’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rootenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rootenberg.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rootenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rootenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

