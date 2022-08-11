Dr. Rosen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pamela Rosen, MD
Dr. Pamela Rosen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Rosen's Office Locations
- 1 8130 Royal Palm Blvd Ste 204, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 341-8907
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
The front desk was friendly and efficient. Dr. Rosen was extremely patient and kind.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1467478180
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Plastic Surgery
