Overview of Dr. Pamela Salley, MD

Dr. Pamela Salley, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hillsborough, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Fluid Contrast Ultrasound, Pap Smear and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.