Dr. Pamela Salley, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hillsborough, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Fluid Contrast Ultrasound, Pap Smear and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 751 US Highway 206 Fl 2, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 Directions (908) 725-2510
- 2 620 Cranbury Rd Ste 90, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Directions (732) 257-0081
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been a patient of Dr. Salley's for 27 years and we were even pregnant together at one time. My 3 daughters now go to the office for their OB/GYN needs. I am a complicated patient and she has been with me through thick and thin and has performed surgeries on me. I feel privileged to have her as my doctor for all those years. She has taken care of me with patience and honesty and I plan on staying with her because I know she listens to me and will do the best for my healthcare.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1003999020
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Dr. Salley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salley has seen patients for Fluid Contrast Ultrasound, Pap Smear and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Salley. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salley.
