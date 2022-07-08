Dr. Pamela Santamaria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santamaria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Santamaria, MD
Overview of Dr. Pamela Santamaria, MD
Dr. Pamela Santamaria, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Bellevue Medical Center and Chi Health Immanuel.
Dr. Santamaria works at
Dr. Santamaria's Office Locations
-
1
Neurology Consultants of Ne4242 Farnam St Ste 500, Omaha, NE 68131 Directions (402) 552-2650
-
2
Walnut Creek Pediatric Dentistry11336 S 96th St Ste 111, Papillion, NE 68046 Directions (531) 867-7364
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Medical Center
- Chi Health Immanuel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Santamaria?
I have been seeing Dr. Santamaria for several years. She actually listens and is good about trying alternate therapies if something isn't working out. I never feel rushed during my visits and she is just a wonderful and understanding neurologist. She is quick to respond via onechart if I have any questions or concerns between appointments. The staff has always been super friendly as well.
About Dr. Pamela Santamaria, MD
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1083693287
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Santamaria has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santamaria accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santamaria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Santamaria works at
Dr. Santamaria has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Santamaria on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Santamaria. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santamaria.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santamaria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santamaria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.