Overview

Dr. Pamela Schaible, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from University of Cincinnati and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.



Dr. Schaible works at Oak Street Health Westwood in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.