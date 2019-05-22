Dr. Pamela Schwartz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Schwartz, DO
Overview of Dr. Pamela Schwartz, DO
Dr. Pamela Schwartz, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Schwartz's Office Locations
Innovative Gynecology & Obstetrics PA1718 Mockingbird Ln, Lakeland, FL 33801 Directions (863) 272-1550
Morton Plant Hospital300 Pinellas St, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 462-7000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter was taken to Advent Health in tremendous pain with an enlarged ovarian cyst. Dr Pamela Schwartz warm personality made my daughter feel at ease immediately. Her thoroughness gave us a proper diagnosis and our experience with Dr Schwartz was so refreshing after having the opposite experience with Dr Dookhan.
About Dr. Pamela Schwartz, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1205809639
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.