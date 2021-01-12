Dr. Pamela Seaman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seaman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Seaman, DO
Overview of Dr. Pamela Seaman, DO
Dr. Pamela Seaman, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Crown Point, IN. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Seaman's Office Locations
- 1 11376 Broadway Ste 101, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 663-1880
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seaman?
Dr. Seaman is always professional and caring.
About Dr. Pamela Seaman, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1881687424
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seaman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seaman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seaman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Seaman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seaman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seaman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seaman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.