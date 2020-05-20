Overview of Dr. Pamela Shore, MD

Dr. Pamela Shore, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor, St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea and University Hospital - University of Michigan.



Dr. Shore works at Partners In Internal Medicine in Ann Arbor, MI with other offices in Canton, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.