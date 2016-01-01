Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pamela Smith, MD
Overview of Dr. Pamela Smith, MD
Dr. Pamela Smith, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
- 1 13919 S West Bay Shore Dr Ste G02, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 929-7450
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Pamela Smith, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1396859450
Education & Certifications
- Meharry Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
