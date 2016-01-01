Dr. Pamela Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Smith, MD
Overview of Dr. Pamela Smith, MD
Dr. Pamela Smith, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They graduated from University Of Colorado and is affiliated with Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital, Billings Clinic and The Medical Center At Bowling Green.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
Graves-Gilbert Clinic201 Park St Ste 200, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 445-3008Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital
- Billings Clinic
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Pamela Smith, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1780771824
Education & Certifications
- Tufts Medical Center
- University Of Colorado
- University Of Colorado
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Anemia, Neutropenia and Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
