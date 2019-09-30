Overview of Dr. Pamela Stearns, MD

Dr. Pamela Stearns, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Stearns works at Helen Salsbury MD PA in Pembroke Pines, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.