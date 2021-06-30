Overview of Dr. Pamela Strickland, MD

Dr. Pamela Strickland, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They completed their residency with Huntington Memorial Hospital



Dr. Strickland works at UAB Multispecialty Clinic - Breast Health in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.