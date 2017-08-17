Dr. Pamela Temples, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Temples is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Temples, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pamela Temples, MD
Dr. Pamela Temples, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Valdosta, GA.
Dr. Temples works at
Dr. Temples' Office Locations
1
South Georgia Health Group LLC814 Northwood Park Dr, Valdosta, GA 31602 Directions (229) 262-6810
2
Southwell Medical Sylvia Barr Center260 Mj Taylor Rd, Adel, GA 31620 Directions (229) 896-8008
3
Southern Ob. Gyn. Associates P C.220 Northside Dr, Valdosta, GA 31602 Directions (229) 241-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Southwell Medical
- Tift Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent office staff. Dr. Temples very professional and friendly. Made me comfortable during visit, and explained answers to all my questions. Would highly recommend!
About Dr. Pamela Temples, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1740366442
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Temples has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Temples accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Temples has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Temples has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy and Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Temples on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Temples. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Temples.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Temples, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Temples appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.