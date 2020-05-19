Overview of Dr. Pamela Traisak, MD

Dr. Pamela Traisak, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ.



Dr. Traisak works at Cooper Bone & Joint Institute in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.