Dr. Pamela Traisak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pamela Traisak, MD
Dr. Pamela Traisak, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ.
Dr. Traisak works at
Dr. Traisak's Office Locations
Cooper Bone & Joint Institute900 Centennial Blvd Ste 203 Bldg 2, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Traisak! She is very attentive. She really listens to you when you speak. She always gives you options that would best suit your needs. She asks questions to all of the facts. Love her!
About Dr. Pamela Traisak, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- Female
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Traisak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Traisak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Traisak using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Traisak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Traisak works at
Dr. Traisak has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Traisak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Traisak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Traisak.
