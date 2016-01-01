Overview of Dr. Pamela Verder-Bautista, MD

Dr. Pamela Verder-Bautista, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Woodland, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Verder-Bautista works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.