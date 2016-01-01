Dr. Pamela Wagar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wagar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Wagar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pamela Wagar, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ.
Locations
1
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1920 E Cambridge Ave Ste 301, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 837-1806
2
Phoenix Children's Medical Group3370 S Mercy Rd Ste 118, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 672-2031
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Pamela Wagar, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- English
- 1518306448
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
