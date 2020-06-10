Dr. Pamela Wright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pamela Wright, MD
Overview of Dr. Pamela Wright, MD
Dr. Pamela Wright, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Wright works at
Dr. Wright's Office Locations
Pamela A. Wright M.d. LLC6420 Rockledge Dr Ste 3700, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 530-5151
Hospital Affiliations
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wright?
Five stars are not enough to express my gratitude for such a highly skilled and empathetic surgeon. Dr. Wright is an excellent communicator who really lets you know what’s up with clarity and kindness. I wish every doctor would be like her.
About Dr. Pamela Wright, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1982750311
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wright has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wright accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wright has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Breast Cancer and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wright on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.