Overview of Dr. Panagiotis Manolas, MD

Dr. Panagiotis Manolas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Glendale, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Athens, School Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Queens, Lenox Hill Hospital and Long Island Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Manolas works at EMU HEALTH in Glendale, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia, Lipomas and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.