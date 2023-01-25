Overview

Dr. Panagiotis Mitropoulos, DO is a Dermatologist in Heathrow, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED|KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED.



Dr. Mitropoulos works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Heathrow in Heathrow, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

