Dr. Panagiotis Valilis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Panagiotis Valilis, MD
Dr. Panagiotis Valilis, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from University of Athens and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Del Sol Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus, The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain.
Dr. Valilis works at
Dr. Valilis' Office Locations
Texas Oncology-El Paso Cancer Treatment Center Gateway1901 Grandview Ave, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 505-7566Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Texas Oncology-El Paso Cancer Treatment Center Gateway7848 Gateway Blvd E, El Paso, TX 79915 Directions (915) 505-7567Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Del Sol Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Love the way he takes time to listen to you & answer your questions in a way that you as a patient understands. I was in so much pain, called his office they took me in that same day & it was on a Friday. I thanked him for seeing me without an appointment & he said “No, this is when I need to see you” He’s awesome & I highly recommend Dr. Vililis.
About Dr. Panagiotis Valilis, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Greek and Spanish
- 1033158480
Education & Certifications
- Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Care
- University of Athens
- Hematology and Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valilis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valilis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valilis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valilis works at
Dr. Valilis has seen patients for Polycythemia Rubra Vera and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valilis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Valilis speaks Greek and Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Valilis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valilis.
