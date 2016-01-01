Dr. Panayiotis Savvides, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Savvides is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Panayiotis Savvides, MD
Dr. Panayiotis Savvides, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ.
Dr. Savvides works at
Dr. Savvides' Office Locations
-
1
Phoenix - Surgery5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 933-6836
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Arizona Foundation
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Banner Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Payors Organization
- Humana
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Triwest
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Panayiotis Savvides, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1831115385
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Savvides accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Savvides using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Savvides has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Savvides works at
Dr. Savvides has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Savvides.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Savvides, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Savvides appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.