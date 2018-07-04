See All Dermatologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Panayiotis Vasiloudes, MD

Dermatology
3.0 (14)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Panayiotis Vasiloudes, MD is a Dermatologist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Vasiloudes works at Academic Alliance Dermatology in Tampa, FL with other offices in Hudson, FL and Riverview, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Academic Alliance Dermatology
    5210 Webb Rd, Tampa, FL 33615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 882-9986
  2. 2
    Academic Alliance Dermatology, Tampa, Fl
    13910 Fivay Rd Ste 5, Hudson, FL 34667 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 259-7930
  3. 3
    Academic Alliance in Dermatology
    4238 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 879-6040
  4. 4
    Academic Alliance in Dermatology Inc
    6901 Simmons Loop Ste 207, Riverview, FL 33578 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 868-3052

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Ringworm
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Ringworm

Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Boil
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Excision
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lice
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • United Health Plan

    Jul 04, 2018
    Dr Panos is the best dermatologist in FL! Couple years ago, he treated my Amanda for white patchy skin discoloration spread on her neck and face area. It went away completely with just less than a tube of Rx ointment!! She has since gained her self confidence and no longer hide with hair or clothing. Thank you so much Dr Panos. Today I brought my Alex for skin virus treatment. Alex is getting 4 big wards and 6 tiny ones removed. I am confident it will be completely gone for good.
    Allison Parker in Riverview , FL — Jul 04, 2018
    About Dr. Panayiotis Vasiloudes, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134129505
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
