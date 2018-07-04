Dr. Panayiotis Vasiloudes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vasiloudes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Panayiotis Vasiloudes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Panayiotis Vasiloudes, MD is a Dermatologist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Vasiloudes works at
Locations
-
1
Academic Alliance Dermatology5210 Webb Rd, Tampa, FL 33615 Directions (813) 882-9986
-
2
Academic Alliance Dermatology, Tampa, Fl13910 Fivay Rd Ste 5, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (727) 259-7930
-
3
Academic Alliance in Dermatology4238 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 879-6040
-
4
Academic Alliance in Dermatology Inc6901 Simmons Loop Ste 207, Riverview, FL 33578 Directions (813) 868-3052
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PHCS
- Tricare
- United Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vasiloudes?
Dr Panos is the best dermatologist in FL! Couple years ago, he treated my Amanda for white patchy skin discoloration spread on her neck and face area. It went away completely with just less than a tube of Rx ointment!! She has since gained her self confidence and no longer hide with hair or clothing. Thank you so much Dr Panos. Today I brought my Alex for skin virus treatment. Alex is getting 4 big wards and 6 tiny ones removed. I am confident it will be completely gone for good.
About Dr. Panayiotis Vasiloudes, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English, German
- 1134129505
Education & Certifications
- ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vasiloudes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vasiloudes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vasiloudes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vasiloudes works at
Dr. Vasiloudes has seen patients for Acne, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vasiloudes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vasiloudes speaks German.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasiloudes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasiloudes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vasiloudes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vasiloudes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.