Dr. Panos Ignatiadis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Oregon Health Sciences University and is affiliated with Logan Regional Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Cornerstone Hospital of Huntington2900 1st Ave, Huntington, WV 25702 Directions (304) 525-6825
Logan Regional Medical Center20 Hospital Dr, Logan, WV 25601 Directions (304) 831-1602
St Mary's Neurosurgery LLC2860 3rd Ave Ste 10, Huntington, WV 25702 Directions (304) 525-6825
Family Care Center - Hurricane147 Willow Tree Way, Hurricane, WV 25526 Directions (304) 397-3002
Hospital Affiliations
- Logan Regional Medical Center
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Ignatiadis performed all of my 6 brain surgeries. My healing time was fast. He would schedule the surgeries around holidays for me so I wouldn’t have to miss school. I had 6 brain surgeries total and still graduated with a 12 year perfect attendance award!! He made judgement calls based on my conditions, not just bc he is knife happy. He is the best!! He is the GOAT of brain surgeons!
- Neurosurgery
- 54 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health Sciences University
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Ignatiadis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ignatiadis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ignatiadis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ignatiadis has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Lumbar Spine Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ignatiadis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ignatiadis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ignatiadis.
