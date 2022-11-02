Overview of Dr. Panos Ignatiadis, MD

Dr. Panos Ignatiadis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Oregon Health Sciences University and is affiliated with Logan Regional Medical Center and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Ignatiadis works at Cornerstone Hospital of Huntington in Huntington, WV with other offices in Logan, WV and Hurricane, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Lumbar Spine Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.