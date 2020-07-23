Dr. Panchali Khanna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Panchali Khanna, MD
Overview
Dr. Panchali Khanna, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fresno, CA.
Dr. Khanna works at
Locations
Panchali Khanna MD,1243 E Spruce Ave Ste 104, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 554-9442Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Khanna has been my doctor for the past 5 years. It is a pleasure having her as my Endocrinologist. She listens to her patients, explains her findings thoroughly & had a plan to make me better, which did.
About Dr. Panchali Khanna, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Hindi
- 1477676286
Education & Certifications
- Sparrow Hospital
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khanna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khanna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Khanna works at
Dr. Khanna has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes Counseling and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khanna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khanna speaks Hindi.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Khanna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khanna.
A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Khanna can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. Online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.